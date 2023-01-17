E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Up 506.0% in December

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,300 shares, an increase of 506.0% from the December 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 531,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

E-Home Household Service Stock Up 4.8 %

E-Home Household Service stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 18,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,624. E-Home Household Service has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.