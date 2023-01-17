Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 51,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.24.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIC. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 72.8% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

