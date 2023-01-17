Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Down 81.1% in December

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EVV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 424,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,034. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $12.71.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
