Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Down 81.1% in December

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

EVV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 424,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,034. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $163,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.