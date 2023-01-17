Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after buying an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,355,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. The stock had a trading volume of 74,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,112,889. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

