ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €18.00 ($19.57) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.02) price objective on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on ENI in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($17.07) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of ENI stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €14.32 ($15.57). The company had a trading volume of 9,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 12-month low of €10.45 ($11.36) and a 12-month high of €14.80 ($16.09). The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €13.79 and a 200-day moving average of €12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

