EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $155.52 Average PT from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.02. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.