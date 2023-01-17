EOS (EOS) Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, EOS has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $103.82 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00009893 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022311 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002064 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004203 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000857 BTC.
About EOS
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,080,126,633 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
