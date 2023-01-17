Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Raised to $250.00 at Truist Financial

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $247.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $205.24 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.31.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.