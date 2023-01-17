ETF Store Inc. Grows Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for about 1.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

HACK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. 1,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,244. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04.

