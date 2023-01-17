ETF Store Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.46. 52,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $235.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

