ETF Store Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ETF Store Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,042 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 7.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ETF Store Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.67.
