Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $224.44 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $22.23 or 0.00104218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,331.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00408811 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016159 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.00803481 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00578797 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001346 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00210156 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00205936 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,949,312 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars.
