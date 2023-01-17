Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,000.00 Price Target at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$830.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$782.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$703.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of C$569.62 and a one year high of C$837.04.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($35.96) by C$31.20. The company had revenue of C$8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 115.4199993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $13.415 per share. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,770.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

