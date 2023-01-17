Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,529. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

