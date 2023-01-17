Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Market Cap of $223.40 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $223.40 million and $155.40 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00082491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00058122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00024773 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

