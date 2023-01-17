Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.38.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,154,000. In other Filo Mining news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 789,250 shares in the company, valued at C$19,096,693. Also, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael acquired 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,154,000.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

