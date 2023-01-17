Financial Survey: PLDT (NYSE:PHI) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 8.06% 10.00% 2.73% PLDT 17.16% 23.67% 4.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and PLDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 1.09 $4.96 billion $1.93 14.75 PLDT $3.92 billion 1.42 $535.25 million $3.06 8.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than PLDT. PLDT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.6% of PLDT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of PLDT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and PLDT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 7 0 2.78 PLDT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than PLDT.

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLDT beats Frontier Communications Parent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About PLDT

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. It also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, it engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories, as well as provides domestic leased lines and alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application. As of December 31, 2021, it had 71,221,952 mobile broadband subscribers; 3,619,372 fixed line subscribers; and 2.8 million broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.