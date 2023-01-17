First National Trust Co Buys 1,142 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.50. 24,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average is $117.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

