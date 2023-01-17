First National Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 10,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

LMT traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $448.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,981. The company has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $363.97 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

