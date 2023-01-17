First National Trust Co Has $8.30 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $427.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

