First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$28.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.14.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,839. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total transaction of C$956,818.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,161 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

