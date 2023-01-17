First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 1,121.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FAAR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. 2,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,111. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

