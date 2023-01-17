First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Update

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NFTY traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 19,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,063. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.054 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

