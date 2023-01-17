First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Short Interest Update

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NFTY traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 19,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,063. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.054 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.