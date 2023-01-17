First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 84.2% in December

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the December 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

AIRR opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

