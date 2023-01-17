First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $45.62. 9,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 660,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.
