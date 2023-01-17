First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Trading Down 0%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $45.62. 9,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 660,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 403,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 293,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 9.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

