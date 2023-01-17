First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444. First United has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $130.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First United in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

