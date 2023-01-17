First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
First United Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444. First United has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $130.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37.
First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. First United had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First United
First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.
