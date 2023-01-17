Flow Trading Up 32.9% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Flow has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $59.05 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00004954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,410,062,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

