Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the December 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Up 11.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 134,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,359. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
