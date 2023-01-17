Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the December 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 134,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,359. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

