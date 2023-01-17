Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

FTNT stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.10. 5,432,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,524. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

