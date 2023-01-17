Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 12,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 27,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
Franklin Wireless Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.15.
Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.17%.
About Franklin Wireless
Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, consumer home gateway customer-premises equipment (CPE), and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.
