Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Up 7%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 45,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,172,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Freshworks Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $128.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and have sold 110,166 shares valued at $1,555,696. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after buying an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshworks by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

