FUNToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $78.05 million and $1.64 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

