G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) PT Raised to C$1.65 at National Bank Financial

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.55 to C$1.65 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

G Mining Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMINF opened at 0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.55. G Mining Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.41 and a 52-week high of 1.20.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

