G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 4,088 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $15.90.

Separately, TheStreet lowered G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $795 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

