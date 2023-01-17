GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $416.28 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00018156 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $416.28 million and approximately $741,738.47 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00041854 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00233051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003056 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.86463764 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $810,268.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

