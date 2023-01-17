GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Down 2%

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.06). 105,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 132,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

GCM Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.03. The company has a market cap of £8.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

GCM Resources Company Profile

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

