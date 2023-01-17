GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.54 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

