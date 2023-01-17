GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.54 on Friday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.
About GEE Group
See Also
