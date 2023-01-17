General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GE opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.