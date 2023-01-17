Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

