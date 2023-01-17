Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LANDM stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $25.92.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 5.21%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

