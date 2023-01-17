Greenspring Advisors LLC Buys 5,269 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.89. The company had a trading volume of 131,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,243. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $112.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.95.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

