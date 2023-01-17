Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Shares Down 0.8%

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.86 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.86 ($0.02). Approximately 8,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 13,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Gulf Investment Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £762,637.20 and a P/E ratio of 5.47.

About Gulf Investment Fund

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

