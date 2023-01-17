Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Down 68.9% in December

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,421,200 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 7,775,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,690.2 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.
Haidilao International Company Profile
