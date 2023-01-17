Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Down 68.9% in December

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,421,200 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 7,775,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,690.2 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

