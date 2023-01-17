Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.38

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Halfords Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.88%.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.