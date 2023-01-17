Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Down 83.6% in December

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 24,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $120.43.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

