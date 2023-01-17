Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.65, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $50.39. 720,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

