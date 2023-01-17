Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROWL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. 11,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $26.50.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

