Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hasbro from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $54.65 and a 1 year high of $105.13.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hasbro by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

