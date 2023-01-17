Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.48

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 91666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HVT. StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “moderate risk” rating for the company.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after buying an additional 70,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

