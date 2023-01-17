Head-To-Head Analysis: WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) versus First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 28.15% 11.96% 0.96% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of First Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $39.01 million 2.37 $11.42 million $3.33 8.24 WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Capital and WCF Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

First Capital has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Capital and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

First Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Capital pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Capital beats WCF Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

